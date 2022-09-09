Here’s what’s happening this weekend, Sept. 9-11, in Terrebonne & Lafourche

Here are five things happening in Terrebonne and Lafourche this weekend!

Tawasi Antiques and Art Show | Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11 | Warren Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show showcases antique & art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun 3-day event! This year join in the fun at the 45th annual show and check out a variety of antiques including furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, jewelry, linens, maps, and more! Admission is $10 per person and is good for all 3 days. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fishing Rodeo/Gumbo Cook-Off | Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11 | CoCo Marina, Chauvin | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Join the Krewe of Mardi Gras this weekend for food, music, raffles, cornhole, and fishing! The gumbo cook off will have 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and People’s Choice awards. Music provided by Southern Boys & DJ. For more information, call 985-870-9605. Peppers of Houma BLOCK PARTY | Saturday, September 10 | 5:00 p.m. Peppers in Houma is open and it’s time to celebrate! The grand re-opening party will run until 11 p.m. and will have live music from SheauxDown and The Caniacs. Bring your family, there will be tons of giveaways, delicious food & drinks, a drawing for FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR, and much more Proceeds will benefit Upside Downs, a non-profit organization that is doing great work in our community. Luminate Houma with Bang Bang | Saturday, September 10 | Downtown Houma | 5:30 p.m. Bang Bang will be performing with Spilt Liquor Productions. This outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public. Bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. Drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. Maurice Maurice! | Saturday, September 10 | La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Go out for great food and music at La Casa Del Sol in Thibodaux!

Know of something else happening? Let us know and email heidi@rushing-media.com!