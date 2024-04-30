Hero Fest announces 2024 headliner

Hero Fest will return to Houma this September, bigger and better than ever!

Hero Fest is a community event for Terrebonne Parish and surrounding areas to show support and raise money for area first responders. This even also includes other non-profit organizations and vendors raising awareness and support for their cause, alongside live music, a live auction, a 5K, food, and craft vendors.

Hero Fest organizers recently announced that country singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins will headline 2024’s festival. Atkins’ musical career includes a certified platinum album, eight Top 5 songs, and 3.8 billion streams.

“The support that the community has shown for our event and our first responders is incredible,” said Travis Theriot, Houma Police Chief and President of Hero Fest. “We truly want to become something that everyone can plan their vacations around and become a tourist attraction. It is pretty exciting to bring people together like this for a good time and to help out first responders– there is truly nothing else like this.”

Hero Fest 2024 will take place on September 21, 2024 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.

As the date approaches, more information on Hero Fest will become available via their Facebook or website.

If you are interested in sponsoring Hero Fest or reserving a vendor booth, please contact Karisa Tanner at (985) 232-2829.