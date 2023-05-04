High School Musical Jr. opens this weekend!

South Louisiana Center for the Arts will present their Spring 2023 Production of High School Musical Jr. this weekend, May 5-7, 2023, at the Bayou Black Recreation Center. “It’s a lively, vibrant show, full of fun and catchy songs. It’s sure to be a crowd pleaser, and will be great event for the whole family,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.
The cast of local students have been hard at work to provide a show you won’t want to miss. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m., and the Sunday showing is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available online via Eventbrite until the day before each showing and are also available at the door. Concessions are available, as well as a photo backdrop with props for patrons to use.
South Louisiana Center for the Arts, a nonprofit, visual and performing arts education organization, is committed to the stimulation of individual creative expression. Through instructional programs, community outreach, and exhibitions, SoLa brings people together and enhances community life for the diverse population of the region.