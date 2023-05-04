High School Musical Jr. opens this weekend!

South Louisiana Center for the Arts will present their Spring 2023 Production of High School Musical Jr. this weekend, May 5-7, 2023, at the Bayou Black Recreation Center. “It’s a lively, vibrant show, full of fun and catchy songs. It’s sure to be a crowd pleaser, and will be great event for the whole family,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.

The cast of local students have been hard at work to provide a show you won’t want to miss. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m., and the Sunday showing is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available online via Eventbrite until the day before each showing and are also available at the door. Concessions are available, as well as a photo backdrop with props for patrons to use.

The cast includes:

The Jocks:

Troy Bolton: Mason Brewer

Chad Danforth: Manning Pulaski

Zeke Baylor: Owen Lyons

The Brainiacs:

Gabriella Montez: Gracie Bourg

Taylor McKessie: Aida Pizzolato

Martha Cox: Stella Hunter

The Thespians:

Sharpay Evans: Iris Hunter

Ryan Evans: Cooper Guidry

Cathy: Amelie Trahan

Cyndra: Emma Bourg

Jamie: Emily Boudreaux

Susan: Emma Acosta

The Other Students:

Kelsi Nielson: Arianna Acosta

Jackie Scott: Elizabeth Larke

Kratnoff/Jock: Cohen Acosta

Jock: Harrison Moreau

Brainiac: Katie Boes

Brainiac: Callie Clemons

Cheerleader: Emily Boudreaux

Cheerleader: Lucy Naquin

Cheerleader: Elise Larke

Cheerleader: Carolyn Boes

Student: Gianna Fonseca

Student: Adeline Adams

Student: Alyssa Hopkins

Student: Anna Prejean

The Adults:

Ms. Darbus: Larke Blanchard

Coach Bolton: James Nettleton

Ms. Tenny/Moderator: Grace Champagne

The Production Team:

Director/Choreographer: Mason Clark

Assistant Director/Music Director: Kyle Davis

Production Assistant: Melinda Adams

Production Assistant: Erica Annis

South Louisiana Center for the Arts, a nonprofit, visual and performing arts education organization, is committed to the stimulation of individual creative expression. Through instructional programs, community outreach, and exhibitions, SoLa brings people together and enhances community life for the diverse population of the region.