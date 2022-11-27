Celebrate your Cajun Christmas with Louisiana-grown Christmas trees
November 27, 2022
Senator Cassidy & Bipartisan Group Launch Bipartisan Effort to Improve Care for Patients Jointly Enrolled in Medicare & Medicaid
November 27, 2022

With the weather on Saturday becoming frightful, the delightful decision was made to move the Small Business Market to Sunday!

 

The holiday arts and crafts market will be held today, Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Chateau Plaza, located at 488 Corporate Drive, in Houma. The hours are 9am to 5pm. Entry to the market is free!


 

The market features over 30 local vendors and artisans, ready to help you check the nice ones off your list! Items featured include jewelry, handmade soaps and essential oils, home decor, clothing, candles, and personalized mugs. Activities include face painting, kids’ activities, glass blowing and much more.

 

For more information, please call La Belle Maison at 985-217-4515.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

November 25, 2022

Makers Market canceling Saturday market event due to inclement weather

Read more