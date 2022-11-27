With the weather on Saturday becoming frightful, the delightful decision was made to move the Small Business Market to Sunday!

The holiday arts and crafts market will be held today, Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Chateau Plaza, located at 488 Corporate Drive, in Houma. The hours are 9am to 5pm. Entry to the market is free!

The market features over 30 local vendors and artisans, ready to help you check the nice ones off your list! Items featured include jewelry, handmade soaps and essential oils, home decor, clothing, candles, and personalized mugs. Activities include face painting, kids’ activities, glass blowing and much more.

For more information, please call La Belle Maison at 985-217-4515.