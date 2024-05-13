Honor local heroes during National Police Week 2024

Nicholls State University Receives Two Cybersecurity Grants from Louisiana Board of RegentsMay 13, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet asks the public to join us in recognition and appreciation of our tremendous group of Law Enforcement professionals that serve this great community, as we celebrate National Police Week. National Police Week begins Sunday, May 12, 2024, and ends Saturday, May 18, 2024, with the celebration of Peace Officers Memorial Day taking place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Police Week provides everyone the opportunity to recognize and show appreciation for the sacrifices police officers make and their commitment to protecting others and their property. Peace Officers Memorial Day recognizes the ultimate sacrifice an officer could ever make for the sake of others … their life.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud and thankful for the men and women of our agency, who are tirelessly dedicated to the safety and security of our great parish!