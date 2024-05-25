Honor local heroes at Memorial Day Open House

The Regional Military Museum will proudly host a Memorial Day Open House, dedicated to honoring local veterans. This heartfelt memorial is scheduled for Monday, May 27, 2024, at the museum.

The open house will take place between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. with a solemn reading of the names of departed military personnel. If you wish to have your loved one’s name included in this tribute, and or provide an image to be displayed on the memorial table, please reach out to the museum at rmmsecretary1@gmail.com or visit the Regional Military Museum on Facebook and comment on their post requesting names and photos. The 2 p.m. ceremony will be followed by the nationwide Taps Across America observance at 3 p.m., where Denise LeCompt will play Taps on the trumpet. Admission to this meaningful event is free, the community is invited to join the celebration at the museum, located at 1154 Barrow St., Houma.

The memorial holds a special place in the heart of Kim Suggs, Regional Military Museum Board Member and Volunteer. She shared, “It’s important that we memorialize those that fought and died for our country and for our freedom. My husband did not come home from his service, and as a Gold Star Widow, it’s important that I honor him. It’s important that we honor all of those that lost their lives for us, and to keep their memories alive.”

The museum is open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. where guests can enjoy touring the living history exhibit, showcasing the area’s rich military heritage. Visitors can witness operational vehicles and live demonstrations of historical weaponry. The museum’s library offers extensive resources for researching family military histories and educational purposes. Veteran volunteers are also on hand to share their personal stories and experiences, providing a unique and engaging perspective on military service.