HOPE Buddy Organization Hosts Treats at the Track for Persons with Disabilities

The HOPE Buddy Organization is set to host, once again, its Treats at the Track, a free public event for all persons with disabilities, and their families. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, October 18 from 6–7:30 pm at the Vandebilt Catholic track. The event will offer a safe and accessible opportunity for all persons with disabilities to dress in costume, trick-or-treat, play games, listen to music, and meet other individuals in the community with special needs.

The HOPE Buddy Organization at Vandebilt Catholic is a group of students who volunteer their time to be advocates for all persons with disabilities or differences. HOPE Buddies also aid and guide our HOPE students in daily classes and extracurricular activities.

Gretta Jo Colongne, a 1992 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic and Director of the VCHS HOPE Program commented, “We are excited to host Treats at the Track once again! It is always a great opportunity to build community and offer fellowship. The HOPE Buddies, as well as our sports teams and co-curricular clubs are excited to meet new friends and share in the excitement of Trick-or-Treating with our guests!”

Vandebilt Catholic High School HOPE (Higher Options for People with Exceptionalities) Program offers developmentally delayed students a modified academic inclusion program designed to meet each student’s academic and spiritual needs and to prepare students for the transition to life after high school.

For more information, please contact Katie Anderson, Director of Communications at kanderson@vchterriers.org or 985-580-1868.