Hope Extreme to host Mega Fundraiser this May

April 18, 2023

Local nonprofit Hope Extreme is excited to present their Mega Fundraiser Garage and Bake Sale to help raise funds to send children in their program to a faith-based summer camp! The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 437 Grand Caillou at Hope Community.


“All of the proceeds will go to help our program’s students go to summer camp, which is about a $200 cost per child,” explained Hope Extreme Director Tara. “So our fundraiser will be a huge garage sale-type set up. Children and their family members will set up their own personal booths selling items, and Hope Extreme will also be selling items to assist the kids as a whole, particularly those who for whatever reason cannot have their own booth to raise money.” Alongside the garage sale portion of the fundraiser, Hope Extreme will also have a bake sale where they will sell plates of jambalaya and vegetables for $10 each. Cash and Venmo will be accepted as forms of payment.

If you are interested in supporting Hope Extreme further, the organization will also be hosting a fundraiser night at Raising Cane’s on Grand Caillou Road in Houma on Saturday, April 30, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Simply mention the Hope Extreme fundraiser and Raising Cane’s will done 15% to Hope Extreme. For more information about Hope Extreme’s fundraisers and their mission as an organization, please visit their Facebook, website, or call (986) 873-5145.

Isabelle Gareis
