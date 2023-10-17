Hope for Animals to host first-ever Barktoberfest Celebration

Come out at Mudbug Brewery on Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. for Hope for Animal’s first-ever Barktoberfest event! Barktoberfest is the ultimate celebration for dog lovers and beer enthusiasts. Get ready to have a pawsome time with your furry friends while enjoying some delicious brews. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcomed to the event!

“Barktoberfest is our new fundraiser for our non-profit animal rescue, Hope for Animals,” explained Hope for Animals President Kathryn Hanks Labat. “All proceeds will go towards supplies, food, and transportation to help support the animals.” Read more about Hope for Animal’s mission, local shelters, and ways to help homeless animals here.

At Barktoberfest, you and your four-legged companion can enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment, including a doggy costume contest, a puppy cuddling and adoption booth, bobbing for Vienna Sausage, food vendors, a dog-friendly patio, and more–there’s something for every pup to enjoy!

In addition to fun and exciting activities for puppies in attendance, the Cajun Music Preservation Society will be providing live cajun music, including performances from Waylon Thibodeaux, Jordy Allen, and Tysman Charpentier.

“This is our first time doing this fundraiser, and we feel like it will be a great success,” said Labat. “It is going to be a wonderful event for all the dogs and dog-lovers in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes!”

So mark your calendars and get ready for a barking good time at Barktoberfest: Barks and Brews! To purchase tickets, please click here.