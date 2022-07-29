Houma Back to School Community Fair Set for August 3

Biden’s Moon Shot: Go Woke or Starve
July 29, 2022
Local law firms donate ballistics vests to TPSO
July 29, 2022

The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be hosting Back to School Community Fairs across the state including Houma.



The community fairs meet the needs of students so that they can start the school year off strong. “Ensuring our students have the proper supplies and other essentials allows them to stay active and engaged as they begin the new school year,” said Gov. Edwards. “My office and community leaders are working together to set our students and their families up for success, and I encourage Louisianans to take advantage of the events in their areas.”

The fairs will include Natchitoches, Lake Providence, Lake Charles, and Houma. The fair will take place Wednesday, August 3, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library (151 Library Drive, Houma) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

July 29, 2022

Governor’s Office of Community Programs to host Back to School Community Fair in Houma

Read more