Houma-born artist and educator Brooks Frederick to speak at September’s Bayou Culture Collaborative

The Bayou Culture Collaborative is excited to present their September gathering of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture.

Houma native, Brooklyn-based artist and educator Brooks Frederick will share how growing up in bayou culture shaped his artistic sensibilities and increased his advocacy on behalf of his Gulf Coast home during significant environmental and climate-related challenges.

“Brooks Frederick is a classically-trained painter who believes in the power of art to influence positive social change,” reads a description from his official website. “His ‘oil’ portraits created in tar and oil recovered from the 2010 BP oil spill has been widely exhibited and used to spark creative community gatherings in support of environmental justice. Brooks teaches painting and drawing at Adelphi University and semi-private painting and drawing lessons at the Brooklyn Free school, as well as workshops in the greater New Orleans area.”

Brooks Frederick’s paintings. Photos provided. Exact details here.

Read more about Brooks Frederick’s professional journey here. The Bayou Cultural Gathering will take place on Friday, September 20, 2024 from 12:00-1:30 PM via Zoom. Click here to register.

The Louisiana Folklore Society offers these gatherings to share perspectives on the human dimension of coastal land loss. In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State Univ. and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.

Click here to receive announcements about registering and other information. For more information, contact the BCC at bayouculturecollaborative@gmail.com.