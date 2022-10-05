Houma Chamber to host 4th annual Cornhole Challenge

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is proud to present its 4th Annual Chamber Cornhole Challenge on Wednesday, October 19th, at the Southdown Plantation Buquet Pavilion in Houma. Compete with employees, coworkers, friends, and family at this fun event. Fees are $25 per player in the Amateur Bracket and $30 per player in the Pro Bracket. Fees include food, beverages, and a team photo. Players compete in two person teams. The Amateur bracket games begin at 4:00pm and the Pro Bracket games begin at 5:00pm. The format of the tournament is double elimination. There will also be a prize for most creative team name so teams are encouraged to keep that in mind when deciding on a name.

Mail or fax completed registration forms to the Chamber office or register online. Make checks payable to Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. If paying by credit card, please call the office at (985) 876-5600. Walk-ups are allowed; however, we will only accept cash!