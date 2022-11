Due to tomorrow’s forecast of inclement weather, the decision has been made to postpone the National Civic Pride Day clean up event.

Stay tuned in the coming days for more information on the new date!

Interested in learning more about the National Civic Pride Day clean up event? Check out our story here:

https://www.houmatimes.com/calendar/help-revitalize-downtown-houma-this-sunday-for-national-civic-pride-day/