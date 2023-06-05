Houma Elks Lodge 1193 to Host Flag Day Ceremony in partnership with WoodmenLife

Houma Elks Lodge 1193 is proud to announce its annual Flag Day Ceremony in partnership with WoodmenLife, taking place during the WoodmenLife building (309 South Hollywood Rd.) in Houma, LA on Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 am. This special event is open to the public and aims to honor the birthday American flag.

Flag Day holds immense significance in the United States as it commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. Houma Elks Lodge #1193 has been organizing this cherished ceremony since 1911 in H, and it continues to grow in popularity and attendance. The event provides an opportunity for the community to come together and express gratitude for the symbol of our nation’s freedom and unity.

The Flag Day Ceremony will feature a series of engaging activities and heartfelt tributes. Attendees can expect a moving presentation of the history and significance of the American flag, delivered by esteemed guest speakers. The ceremony will also include patriotic music performances by local artists and choirs. The melodies will fill the air with a sense of pride and honor, serving as a backdrop to the collective reverence shared among participants.

“This Flag Day Ceremony is a time-honored tradition for Houma Elks Lodge 1193, and we are thrilled to partner with WoodmenLife and invite the community to join us once again in paying tribute to our nation’s flag,” said Brenda Leroux Babin, Exulted Ruler of Houma Elks Lodge 1193. “We hope this event fosters a deep appreciation for our country’s heritage and unites us in a shared commitment to uphold the values the flag represents.”

The event will conclude with light refreshments and an opportunity for attendees to connect. All community members, families, and individuals passionate about honoring the flag are encouraged to attend and be a part of this memorable occasion.

For more information about the Houma Elks Lodge #1193 Flag Day Ceremony, please contact Larry Frederick at larryfred1@gmail.com or [Contact Phone Number]. Additional details can be found on the lodge’s website.