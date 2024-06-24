Houma Elks Lodge #1193 to host June Veterans Breakfast this Saturday

Houma, LA – The Houma Elks Lodge #1193 is proud to announce its upcoming Veterans Breakfast, taking place on Saturday, June 29th, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Downtown Elks Lodge, located at 7883 W Main St, Houma, LA 70360.

This special event is part of the lodge’s ongoing efforts to honor and support our local veterans. The breakfast is free for all veterans as a token of appreciation for their service and sacrifice. Non-veterans are also welcome to join in for a small fee of $5.

The Veterans Breakfast aims to bring together members of the community to share a meal, stories, and camaraderie. It’s an opportunity for veterans to connect and for the community to express its gratitude for their service.

“We are excited to host this event and look forward to seeing veterans and community members come together,” said Stephen Richard, Houma Elks Lodge #1193 Veterans Committee Chair. “We need to show our appreciation for the men and women who have served our country, and this breakfast is one way we can do that.”

The Houma Elks Lodge #1193 has a long-standing tradition of supporting veterans and their families. The lodge is committed to fostering a sense of community and providing resources and support to those who have served in the armed forces.

For more information about the Veterans Breakfast, please contact Stephen Richard at houmaelks1193.news@gmail.com.

About Houma Elks Lodge #1193 – The Houma Elks Lodge #1193 is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, a fraternal organization dedicated to charitable works, community service, and supporting veterans. The lodge regularly hosts events and programs aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Houma community and honoring those who have served our nation. The Houma Elks Lodge #1193 is located at 7883 W Main St Houma, LA 70360, phone number 985-790-7756.