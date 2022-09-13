Houma Family Dental to participate in Freedom Day USA

Dr. Stephen Morgan with Houma Family Dental will participate in Freedom Day USA by offering free 30 minute dental procedures to active, veteran, and retired military men and women and their families on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Freedom Day USA is held for one day each year. The first event was held on September 12, 2013. Freedom Day USA is about giving back to those who are fighting for our freedom, protecting our country, and making sacrifices we cannot even imagine. They are leaving their families, homes, and more to keep us safe. Our goal is to offer free services as a thank you for their service.

“Our men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices in order to secure and protect our freedoms,” said Dr. Robert Martino, founder of the Freedom Day USA event. “Their families have endured hardships and some have given all they have so that we may live in peace – free to pursue our dreams. Let’s join together to say ‘Thank You’ for their sacrifices and for our freedom, by giving them a Day of Free!”

Active, veteran and retired military can sign up at https://www.houmafamilydental.com/hfdfreedomday/ or calling 985-868-5699. Free procedures include: cleaning, filling or extraction.