Houma-native and Yale University senior to bring his A Capella group for a hometown performance

Looking for some entertaining music? On Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m, Yale University’s very own Baker’s Dozen A Capella Group will be performing at Nicholls State University in the Mary & Al Danos Theater!

The Baker’s Dozen was founded in 1947 at Yale University, and has since then been known across America as one of the nation’s oldest and finest a cappella singing groups.

Brice Valure, born and raised in Houma and a member of the Vandebilt Catholic High School Class of ’20, has been a member of The Baker’s Dozen at Yale University since his sophomore year– and has always wanted to bring the group to southern Louisiana for a performance.

“Our group takes a winter tour to the West Coast and a spring tour to the East Coast– and I have been vying for the group to visit the Houma area the entire time I’ve been in the group,” explained Valure. “Luckily this year, I ran and was elected to be one of the Spring Tour managers, so I was able to add this stop on our tour!”

Valure explained the importance of showing his brothers his hometown area and having them perform. “I am so excited to show them my home. To them it’s a whole other world,” said Valure. “I’ve brought some other friends down here before, and they all loved it– the food, the culture, everything. It really means a lot that members of the group will get to see my home and meet my family, and that people from home will get to see this group that I love perform. This group is special to me and they are all such great performers, and the whole experience will be such a treat for everyone.”

The BDs have entertained prestigious audiences at venues such as the White House, the United Nations, the Academy Award Offices in Hollywood, and the CIA headquarters. In the last few years, they also have sung on national television with Martha Stewart and performed the National Anthem for the Miami Heat, L.A. Lakers, and the Washington Wizards. In 2010, the Baker’s Dozen formalized their commitment to spreading their passion for music by incorporating as a Connecticut non-profit (503(c)(3)) organization.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. To learn more about the Baker’s Dozen, please visit their website.