Houma Pumpkin Patch returns with fun for everyone!

Fall is in full-swing and it wouldn’t be complete without visiting the local pumpkin patch to pick the perfect pumpkin. Houma Pumpkin Patch will host weekend-long events beginning tomorrow, Oct. 22. The events will feature fun for the entire family, including a hayride, a corn pit, live music, a bounce house, free game stations, food and a field full of pumpkins for capturing memories.

There are special events on the following dates:

5k Pumpkin Dash and Half mile fun run:

The first weekend will kick off with a half mile fun run on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. for runners 12 and under. The fun run will be followed by a pumpkin dash at 4:30 p.m. Registration forms for both events can be downloaded here and submitted to Living Word Church, located at 1916 Hwy 311.

Petting Zoo with Cheramie Farm Animals

The pumpkin patch is partnering with Cheramie Farm LLC to host a petting zoo on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $5.

3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch Cook Off and Silent Auction

The final weekend of the pumpkin patch will wrap with the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch Cook Off on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 1:30 p.m. The cook-off will be followed by a silent auction at 1 p.m., providing guests with an opportunity to bid on amazing items. The deadline to register for the cook-off is Wednesday, Oct. 26. Forms can be downloaded here and submitted to the LWC welcome desk or main office.

Bring your appetite each weekend! A Typical Saturday Menu: Beignets, Burgers, Hot Dogs, & Jambalaya. A Typical Sunday Menu: Beignets, Burgers, Hot Dogs, & Dudley’s Chicken and French Fries

100% of all proceeds will go to missions near and far. The pumpkin patch is located at Living Word Church, 1916 Highway 311. Its hours of operation are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Houma Pumpkin Patch: https://www.houmapumpkinpatch.com/