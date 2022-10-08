Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event

Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.

Sponsored by the RPEC of Terrebonne and Houma Health Insurance Service, the meeting will feature guests speaker Darrin Guidry and Jessica Domangue, discussing various topics regarding happenings, and politics in Terrebonne Parish. Guests will enjoy complimentary coffee, wine, water, and food, other drinks will be available for purchase.

The event will be held at Plantation Inn, located at 1381 .W Tunnel Blvd in Houma. Those interested in participating can RSVP for the meeting by texting RSVP to 985-860-9662 or emailing rpec.terrebonne@gmail.com For more information, visit Houma Republican Women on Facebook.