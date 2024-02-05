Houma Set to Host First-In-State Twin Fest Louisiana

Mark your calendars for Twin Fest Louisiana – a first-in-state festival honoring twins, multiples and those who love them! The FREE festival will occur on Saturday, April 6th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Houma.

Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, also known as ‘Everybody’s Favorite Twins” are passionate philanthropists and community activists in the Houma area and the organizers behind Twin Fest Louisiana. This family-friendly festival promises to deliver double, triple and quadruple the fun! Featuring the musical talents of the MLK Youth Choir, Soul Revivals, Go DJ Twins plus a fun Kids Zone with activities such as horseback riding, petting zoo, story time, train rides and crafts. Enjoy delicious food, a fun 360 photo booth, Ying Yang Yoga, enter in the Find Your Doppelganger contest, a Twin Two-Step Second Line, Stole Your Face contest, and more!

“This festival stands as a beacon of unity, highlighting the special journey of multiples while bridging the gap with the single-birth community,” state Cherry Wilmore. “Twin Fest Louisiana is a unique event that recognizes and rejoices in the diversity of human experiences.”