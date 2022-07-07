Houma-Terrebonne Chamber accepting vendors for Wellness Expo

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is seeking local vendors and sponsors to participate in its 2022 Wellness Expo. The event will take place on Thursday, August 18, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

The purpose of the event is to promote and provide helpful information for living a healthier lifestyle. The expo will cover the seven health dimensions: which are mental, physical, social, financial, spiritual, environmental, and vocational. The event is open to the community and will feature some of the most qualified local health and wellness organizations.

Business owners can register to become a vendor by contacting the Houma Chamber Office at 985-876-5600, or email tara@houmachamber.com