Houma-Terrebonne Chamber luncheon to feature Louisiana superintendent of education

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly General Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, July 26, at the Courtyard by Marriott. Kicking off at 11:30 a.m., the luncheon will feature Louisiana Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley.

The local chamber also announced Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux as its July non-profit spotlight. The organization prides itself on serving the missionary heart of the church by addressing individual and family needs, while providing opportunities for diciples to put their faith into action.

This month’s luncheon is sponsored by South Louisiana Bank, in addition, the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will be announcing the winners for the 2022 Terrebonne Young Achievers sponsored also sponsored by South Louisiana Bank. The cost to attend is $30 for members, and $40 for non-members. Registration for the luncheon can be completed online here or by calling 985-876-5600. The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 19.