Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Announces General Membership Luncheon Featuring Brian Roberts, Executive Director of LUMCON

Houma, LA –The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly General Membership Luncheon on September 26 at Plantation Inn, located at 1381 W. Tunnel Blvd. in Houma. The event starts at 11:30 am and ends at 1:00 pm.

The Chamber is honored to have Brian Roberts, Executive Director at LUMCON, as our guest speaker for the luncheon. His insights and expertise promise to make this luncheon an enlightening and informative event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow members, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from the area.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. For more information or to register for the event, please visit our website houmachamber.com or contact us directly by calling 985-876-5600.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven, volunteer organization dedicated to

improving the quality of life by building a strong economy through promotion of services to members, partnerships and

alliances, legislative advocacy, economic development, and programs of action and value to sustain a prosperous and

vibrant community. Our mission: Uniting community and building a stronger Terrebonne.