Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Announces September Lunch and Learn with Ebony Baily

Houma, LA –The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, is delighted to announce its upcoming September Lunch and Learn titled “Restore Louisiana Small Business Program.” This event will feature guest speaker Ebony Baily of the South Central Planning and Development Commission.

Date: September 28th , 2023. Location: Chamber Office, 6133 HWY 311 Houma, LA. Time: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Chamber members and the business community of Houma are invited to gather for an enriching discussion of business insights from Ms. Baily as well as a delicious lunch. Pricing: $15 for members; $25 for non members.

To register or for more details, please visit the Chamber website at houmachamber.com or contact us directly at 985-876-5600. Be a part of this dynamic gathering, immerse yourself in the Houma business community, and take your networking and professional development to the next level.

