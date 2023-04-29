Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce hosts Lunch and Learn Leadership/Management Training

Ready to improve your leadership and management skills? The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce presents their Lunch and Learn Leadership/Management Training on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 6133 Highway 311 in Houma.

The Leadership/Management training will provide an opportunity for local business leaders to continue to develop their professional skills. The event will feature guest speaker Tonya Harris, owner and founder of LEADERtique Leadership Boutique. Harris is a Certified Diversity Executive (CDE®) Leadership Coach, speaker, trainer, and Behavioral Analysis Consultant. Harris successfully manages a team of learning facilitators, providing exceptional clinical training to business partners, and has a proven track record of building relationships and problem solving skills. Harris founded LEADERtique, as said in an official statement, “on the principle that it is essential that women have the necessary tools needed to lead effectively and efficiently, however; its services are not limited to only women. LEADERtique’s aim is to build a network of women leaders who desire to empower, engage and strengthen their leadership abilities and influence in the workplace and community.”

Lunch and Learn Leadership/Management Training is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Participants may register here. For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Facebook or website.