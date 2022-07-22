Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn will tackle public speaking

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch and Learn Thursday, July 28, featuring life coach and entrepreneur, Nicole Banks. Banks is the C.E.O of Nikki’s Indulgence, a professional development service that provides customer service and professional and personal development training.

Banks will provide the tools needed to conquer public speaking, promote details about your business, and instill confidence in your ability to speak in front of an audience. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber office, located at 6133 Hwy 311 in Houma. Seating is limited and registration is required. Registration for the Conquering Public Speaking Lunch and Learn can be completed online here.