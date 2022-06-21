Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to host Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar

June 21, 2022
June 21, 2022

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host a seminar discussing diversity, equity, and inclusion on Tuesday, Jun.28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m. Both in person and virtual options are available.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion seminar is geared towards local businesses and entrepreneurs, and will discuss the benefits and importance of implementing a diversity, equity, and inclusion plan for your business. The seminar will feature guest speaker Dr. Wes Heath, director of Diversity and Inclusion at Ochsner Health. Registration for the seminar can be completed here.

