Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to host Sheriff Soignet, Chief Theriot for open discussion on crime

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber has announced the upcoming speakers for their next General Membership Luncheon, taking place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Chamber members and non-members alike are invited to participate in an open conversation with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet and City of Houma Police Chief Travis Theriot, as they answer questions about local crime.

“We are really looking forward to hearing from Sheriff Soignet and Chief Theriot, and excited to hear their thoughts and opinions,” said Nicol Montiville, CEO of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “This will be less of a presentation and more of an open conversation with the community. They will be answering questions relating to crime, drugs, new criminal reform laws in Louisiana, and much more.”

The General Membership Luncheon will take place Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at the Plantation Inn of Houma from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. To register for the event, please click here.