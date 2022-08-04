Houma-Terrebonne Chamber to host community Hurricane Preparedness event

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce announced it will host a Hurricane Preparedness event on Thursday, August 11 at the Terrebonne Parish Library. “August marks a year since the devastation of Hurricane Ida; an unforeseen catastrophe, our area was not prepared for,” reads a statement from the Chamber.

The event will feature state and local representatives including Patrick W. Bell Assistant Commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Insurance, Rubby W. Douglas, LCSW-BACS Section Chief Preparedness for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Martha Moore FEMA Hazard Mitigation, Jimmy Nquyen Assistant Director fort the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, and Earl Eues director for Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The free event it open to the public and will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Register online for the event here.