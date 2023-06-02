Houma-Terrebonne Community Band announces Patriotic Concert

The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band invites everyone to their upcoming Patriotic Concert at the Regional Military Museum on Sunday, June 25, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m.!

“Our concert will be filled with festive, American-themed songs,” said Chairwoman Denise LeCompte. “We have selections from Colonial America, the Civil War, national emblems, a Carl King march, and more for everyone to enjoy.” The performance will be conducted by Mrs. Karen Dusenbery and Mrs. Merita Petrie.

“We do concerts like this a lot, but we haven’t gotten to do a patriotic one in a while,” explained LeCompte. “With COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, we were just recently able to start back up, and decided we wanted to put on this patriotic concert that we had been planning for almost three years. We are excited to finally be able to play out first patriotic concert since 2019.”

Admission to the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band Patriotic Concert is $10 at the door, with all proceeds going to benefit the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band and the Regional Military Museum. For more information, or if you are interested in joining the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band, please visit their Facebook or website.