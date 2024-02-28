Houma-Terrebonne Community Band to perform annual Pops Concert this March

The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band is proud to present its “Vibrations Pops Concert” on Sunday, March 24, 2024 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Regional Military Museum.

The concert will feature many beloved pop songs, and will be conducted by Mrs. Merita Petrie.

“We call this our toe-tapping concert! The songs will be things you hear on the radio, in movies, on tv, and online. It’s such a fun concert, and we have extra fun performing it knowing that people will be having a great time,” said Chairwoman Denise LeCompte.

“The Houma Terrebonne Community Band was formed in March of 1984 with only 5 members. Over the years, they have also had over 300 performances, with some members been around through the entire existence of the band,” reads a write up on the history of the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band on their website. “Anyone is welcome to become a part of the band. The ages and occupations of the members vary, from the youngest members at about 16 years old to some of the older members who are retired. Most of the members have participated in high school band programs and join the band after many years of not having played their instruments–they just come in and pick up where they left off.”

The Houma Terrebonne Community Band currently has about 40 members and performs regularly at the Regional Military Museum, the historic district of downtown Houma, the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, and the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Annual performances include an Anniversary Concert, a Spring Concert, Patriotic Concert, and Christmas Concert. The goal of the band is to play for the enjoyment of the members, to become the best we can be, and to serve the community.

Admission for the “Vibrations Pops Concert” is a donation of $10. All funds will benefit the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band and the Regional Military Museum.

For more information about the band, please visit their Facebook or website.