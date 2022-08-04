Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 and the PNP Norma A Liner Auxiliary Unit to host golf tournament

On Monday, September 26, The Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 and the PNP Norma A Liner Auxiliary Unit will host its 1st annual golf tournament at Ellendale Country Club in Houma. The tournament is a four-person scramble and will consist of the first 36 teams to register.

The MCL and Auxiliary Unit are volunteer organizations committed to helping those in need while advocating for the traditions of the United States Marine Corps. Both partner with other volunteer institutions to perform multiple community social services. All proceeds are used for the MCL’s and Auxiliary Unit’s community service projects.

The entry fee is $600 per team and includes greens fees and carts. Free food and beverages will be served on the course while supplies last. Plaques will be awarded for first, second, and third place as well as prizes for the longest drive, and closest to hole.

Registration information, as well as community service endeavors can be found at www.mclhouma.org or by emailing mclhouma@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities contact Vernon Vicknair at 985-637-6614 or by emailing mclhouma@yahoo.com. Sponsorships must be finalized prior to August 15, 2022.