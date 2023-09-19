Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 to host 2nd annual golf tournament

On Monday, September 25th, 2023, The Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 and the PNP Norma A Liner Auxiliary Unit will host its 2nd annual golf tournament at Ellendale Country Club in Houma.

The tournament is a four-person scramble and will consist of the first 36 teams to register. The MCL and Auxiliary Unit are volunteer organizations committed to helping veterans in need while advocating for the traditions of the United States Marine Corps. Both partner with other volunteer institutions to perform multiple community social services. All proceeds are used for the MCL’s and Auxiliary Unit’s community service projects. Registration information, as well as our community service endeavors can be found at www.mclhouma.org. Interested parties can also request information by emailing us at mclhouma@yahoo.com. The registration form can also be downloaded here: MCL Golf Application

Sponsorship opportunities are as follows:

We are offering up to two “Top Dog” sponsorship spots of $5,000.00 (five thousand dollars). Sponsors at this level will have their name/logo on two individual flags, displayed along the entryway to the clubhouse the day of the event. Please keep in mind that the deadline for ordering flags is September 5th. After that date, we cannot ensure flags will arrive in time for the event. Big Dog Sponsors: “Big Dog” sponsorship spots are $1,000.00 (one thousand dollars). Sponsors at this level will have their name/logo on an individual flag, displayed along the entryway to the clubhouse the day of the event. Please keep in mind that the deadline for ordering flags is September 5th. After that date, we cannot ensure flags will arrive in time for the event. At the conclusion of the event, your name will also be listed on our roll-up sponsor banner and will continue to be displayed throughout the following year during events in which our tent is set up.

“Big Dog” sponsorship spots are $1,000.00 (one thousand dollars). Sponsors at this level will have their name/logo on an individual flag, displayed along the entryway to the clubhouse the day of the event. Please keep in mind that the deadline for ordering flags is September 5th. After that date, we cannot ensure flags will arrive in time for the event. Tee Box Sponsors: Tee Box sponsorship spots are $100.00 (one hundred dollars) each. Sponsors at this level will have their name on an individual sign displayed at a random hole of our choosing. Signs will be evenly dispersed around the course, being placed near the tee boxes at each hole. You may purchase as many of these sponsorships as you wish. Please keep in mind that the deadline for ordering Tee box signs is September 5th. After that date, we cannot ensure signs can be prepared in time for the event.

For more information, please visit the Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Detachment 475 Facebook for more information.