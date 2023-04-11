Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League presents 2nd annual Crawfish Boil-Off

The Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League is proud to present their 2nd annual Crawfish Boil-Off on Saturday, April 29, 2023! The event will take place at The Canal Bar, 1109 Dunn Street in Houma, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Attendees can pay a $20 entrance fee and enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish, live music by ReauxShambo, and an exciting live auction during the event. All proceeds raised will go to benefit the Houma-Terrebonne Marine Corps League Det. 47 5 to support community and veteran projects. There will be trophies awarded for first, second, and third place, as well as a People’s Choice Award for those competing in the crawfish boil-off– winners will be announced following the conclusion of the live auction. Entry fee to register as a team is $160, and includes a sack of crawfish. If you are interesting in competing in the event, please visit the Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League website to compete an entry form. For more information, please visit the Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Facebook page.