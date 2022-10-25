The Louisiana State Beauticians and Barbers’ Association will host its 75th Annual Educational Workshop and Trade Show in Houma next month. The workshop will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott on Sunday, November 13, and Monday, November 14. The two day conference is geared towards barbers, beauticians, cosmetologists, and students. “We’re excited! We haven’t had anything in Houma in years,” said Dr. Theresa Armstead, Dpc.,-IOC., President of the Louisiana State Beauticians and Barbers’ Association Inc.

The conference will feature learning, and networking opportunities for those in the cosmetology and hair industry, while earning 16 CEU hours. “This year’s theme is ‘With Courage, Perseverance and Education, We Win’. The conference will reintroduce these topics as professionals engage the attendees,” said Dr. Armstead. “We continue to promote what we call the Three E’s. We educate, empower, then execute.”

Tickets can be purchased online here. The cost of attendance is $30 for beautician and barber students, $50 for professional barbers and cosmetologists, and $165 for licensed beauty instructors. The purpose of LSBBA is to raise and maintain the standards of the beauty industry, establish and regulate ethics, and to promote continuing education, and social and economic welfare.