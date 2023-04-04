Houma’s 2nd & Charles to host Poetry Event

Come out to 2nd & Charles bookstore in Houma for their Poetry Event on Saturday, April 15, 2023! The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be hosted by Houma-native spoken word poet Johnny Anomaly, and will feature performances from several poets from the Tri-Parish area.

“I am pretty involved in the poetry scene in Houma, but never saw any event like this happen around the area,” said Anomaly. “I felt like it was something important for the community to have. Poetry for me in the past ten years has been a way for me to express myself and I have seen it excite and inspire others. I believe in the power of spoken work and I hope hosting this event will create a spark and encourage individuals in the area to pursue poetry as well.”

The Poetry Event will feature spoken word performances from poets around the area, reciting from books or from their original writing. “There will be something there for everyone,” said Anomaly. “Spoken word can have a reputation for being explicit, but this event is entirely family-friendly. We think that having such an eclectic mix of poets will mean everyone will have something to enjoy, no matter their age. Take it from me–My kids and my grandparents will be there!” chucked Anomaly. “It will be a great family event.”

The 2nd & Charles Poetry Event is entirely free and open to the public, and people of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, please visit the event’s Facebook.