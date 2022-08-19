Houma’s Best After School Program hosts Parent’s Night Out event

August 19, 2022

Houma’s Best After School Program invites parents to enjoy a night out or a cozy night in, without the worry of needing a babysitter. The program will host a Laser Tag Parent’s Night Out event , tonight, Friday, August 19.



The event is open to children ages 5-12, and will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kids will enjoy a night of games, fun, and pizza with friends, allowing parents to some time to unwind. Parents can reserve a spot for their child online here.

Houma Louisiana Best After School School Program serves the Tri-parish area, safe, fun, and exciting after school programs. For more information, visit Houma’s Best After School Program on Facebook.

Yasmeen Singleton
