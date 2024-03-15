Houma’s Irish-Italian Parade rescheduled to later time

The Houma Irish-Italian Parade will roll on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Downtown Houma!

The parade will now take place at 4:00 p.m. due to anticipated inclement weather.

Come experience an incredible afternoon featuring more than 20 finely decorated floats, with riders tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew!

For more information, please visit the Houma Irish-Italian Parade Facebook.