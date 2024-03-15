Houma’s Irish-Italian Parade rescheduled to later time

TPSO announces retirement of Lieutenant Donald Tomlin
March 15, 2024
TPSO announces retirement of Lieutenant Donald Tomlin
March 15, 2024

2023 Houma Irish-Italian Parade

The Houma Irish-Italian Parade will roll on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Downtown Houma!

 

The parade will now take place at 4:00 p.m. due to anticipated inclement weather.


 

Come experience an incredible afternoon featuring more than 20 finely decorated floats, with riders tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew!

For more information, please visit the Houma Irish-Italian Parade Facebook.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Photo via Keep Terrebonne Beautiful on Facebook.

March 15, 2024

Keep our community clean! Volunteers wanted for the 4th Annual Bayou Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up

Read more