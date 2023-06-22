Houma’s Krewe of Tradition announces 3rd Annual Meet & Greet, open to all

Houma’s Krewe of Tradition has announced their 3rd Annual Meet & Greet event on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Intracoastal Club of Houma. You do not have to be a member to attend this event!Q

The Krewe of Tradition was founded in 2013 by Shannon Eaton, and has been an exciting addition to the Houma Mardi Gras scene ever since. The Krewe of Tradition is a “self-governed, nonprofit organization that aims to have a positive impact on the lives of members and citizens of Terrebonne & surrounding Parishes through the revival and promotion of masquerading during Carnival, provision of an annual Carnival promenade and costume contest, and promotion of conscientious Carnival throws during promenade.” If you are interested in joining the Krewe of Tradition and participating in this revival of Carnival history, membership can be purchased at the Meet & Greet this July. “We are a krewe with a cultural purpose,” said Shannon Eaton. “We have so many people in this town who are descended from Creoles and Acadians who started these lost traditions in the first place.”

Members and non-members are both welcome to attend the Meet & Greet, however, there will be a board election that is only open to current members. As stated on the Krewe of Tradition’s website, “The 2023 Mardi Gras season was such a success. Your physical attendance at this upcoming meeting will give the steam needed to keep this krewe active.” The webpage then went on to explain that there are multiple board members looking to step down, and the krewe is now accepting nominations for an all new board. If you are a member of the Krewe of Tradition, and are interested in nominating yourself or others for a board position, please email kreweoftradition@gmail.com. There will be an election to choose the new board members at the Meet & Greet in July, as well as one to decide on the new Tableau Vivant theme for 2024.

For more information about the Krewe of Tradition and their upcoming Meet & Greet, please visit their Facebook page or website.