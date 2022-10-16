House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest

House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.

For more information, visit the House of Prayer on Facebook. House of Prayer is located at 2229 Highway 3185 in Thibodaux.