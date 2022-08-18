Housing Louisiana to host Disaster Recovery Information Session

August 18, 2022
August 18, 2022

Housing Louisiana will host a Disaster Recovery Informational Session on Thursday, September 8, at the Terrebonne Public Library North Branch from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The informational session is open to residents of Houma and Thibodaux, and will discuss how federal fund allocations will impact the bayou region. “Now is the time for us to stand up and let our government leaders know how we would like to see disaster relief dollars spent in our communities,” reads a statement from Housing Louisiana.

Those who can’t attend the meeting in person can register for the virtual option online. Regular registration for the Disaster Recovery Information Session can be completed online. The event is free and open to the public.

Yasmeen Singleton

