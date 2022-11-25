Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!

December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park | Peltier Park in Thibodaux Take the family for a ride down Peltier Park in Thibodaux to enjoy a magical light display and Christmas trees decorated by local schools, churches, and organizations. Train rides will be December 2 – 3 and December 16 – 17 and will be $3 per person. The Bayou Community Band Concert will be held on December 11 at 3 p.m.

Da Cajun 12 Nights Before Christmas Tour featuring Papa Noel Nothing says holiday season in the bayou like a swamp tour with Papa Noel! Spots are filling up fast, so call A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour at (985) 868-4625 to book your tour. Adults are $25, children are $20, and marina parking is available for $3.

December 3 | 8 a.m. – noon | Market at the Marina Christmas Market | Downtown Houma Marina The Christmas Market will have almost 80 farmers market and craft vendors, pictures with Santa, 2 fun group workout sessions, live music entertainment, and lots of kids’ games and activities! There will also be raffle prizes all morning!

December 3 | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Thibodaux Reindeer Rowe| Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, Thibodaux Join the Thibodaux Service League for Thibodaux’s premier indoor shopping event! Reindeer Rowe will have all of your favorite shops in one place! General admission tickets are available for purchase online AND at the door on the day of the event.

December 3 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Celebrate the Child – MacDonell Children’s Services Christmas Celebration | Downtown Houma Come out for a holiday celebration in Downtown Houma before the annual Christmas parade all for a good cause! There will be a chili cook-off, a tree decorating contest, craft and vendor booths, and more!

December 3 | 6 p.m. | Houma Annual Christmas Parade| Downtown Houma Save the date for the annual Christmas parade in Downtown Houma! It will start at Terrebonne High School roll down Main Street turn right on Barrow and end at the corner of Barrow and School Street.

December 3 | 5:30 p.m. | 31st Annual Lockport Christmas Parade Louisiana small-town traditions come to life on Bayou Lafourche in the historic town of Lockport for their annual Christmas Parade. Line the streets and take in a variety of lighted floats and live music. And of course, no Louisiana Christmas parade is complete without a guest appearance from Papa Noel himself! Following the parade, visit the Lockport Community Center for a movie night with Papa Noel and friends. Get your picture with Papa Noel and enjoy delicious food, a hot chocolate bar, and a holiday movie.

December 4 | 2:30 p.m. | Thibodaux Christmas Parade | Downtown Thibodaux Enjoy a traditional Cajun Christmas parade through Downtown Thibodaux, complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

December 4 | Registration: 11 a.m. Race: 1 p.m. | Girls on the Run- Reindeer Run 5K| Bayou Country Sports Park Girls on the Run Bayou Region is hosting their 11th Annual Reindeer Run 5K. This non-competitive running event is to celebrate the ending of a 10-week after-school program. They invite the public to participate in the run and all finishers will receive a medal!

December 4 | 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Terrebonne General Gingerbread Jingle | Ellendale Country Club Benefiting the Terrebonne General Foundation, this holiday event features a gingerbread house decorating contest, Christmas carols, Santa photos, and a special gift from Santa.For more information or to book your spot, email foundation@tghealthsystem.com.

December 4 | 3 p.m. | South Louisiana Community Orchestra- A Christmas Celebration| First United Methodist Church, 6109 Hwy. 311, Houma Come out on December 4 for a Christmas music special featuring conductor Dr. John St. Marie. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

December 10 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | The Krewe of Aphrodite presents A Cajun Winter Wonderland | Aphrodite Den, 212 Venture Blvd, Houma The Winter Wonderland event is 100 percent free to the community and will include food, games, prizes, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, and train rides!

December 17 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Golden Meadow Christmas Boat Parade and Gumbo Cook-Off | 705 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow How do you celebrate Christmas on the bayou? With a lighted boat parade of course! Join us in Golden Meadow for the 2nd Annual Golden Meadow Christmas Boat Parade and Gumbo Cook-Off. Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy the day at Oakridge Park for great food, music, craft booths, a live auction, kid’s activities, and more. Then at 6 p.m., get ready for the lighted boat parade that will take place up and down Bayou Lafourche! Click here for a full schedule of events.

December 17 | 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Petite Papa Noel | 116 Rue Angelique, Thibodaux The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is proud to present Petite Papa Noel! This event features photos with Papa Noel, playing games, creating crafts, decorating cookies, writing a letter to Santa, making your own snow, and more! Tickets can be purchased in advance. You can visit the link here.

December 17 | 5 p.m. | Annual Bourg – Montegut Christmas Boat Parade The parade will start at St Ann Church and will travel to the Humble Canal.

December 18 | 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Community Band Christmas Concert | Regional Military Museum The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band Christmas Concert will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 18 at the Regional Military Museum. Entry to the concert will be $10.00 and will benefit both the community band and the museum.

December 23 | 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Christmas on the Bayou | Bayou Blue Recreation Center Come join the community as they light the way for Santa with a fire on the levy! There will be gumbo, hot chocolate, and baked goods, and Santa will be there handing out gifts while supplies last! Please bring chairs or blankets or a picnic basket.