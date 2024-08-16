Hunters For The Hungry working to help locals in need with Frozen Food Drive this weekend

Looking to clear some space in your freezer, especially for the next hunting season? Put that extra food to good use!

Hunters For The Hungry is partnering with Rouses Market for their upcoming Clean Out Your Freezer Day, where community members are encouraged to donate their frozen good to help feed the hungry in the bayou community.

Clean Out Your Freezer Day is a yearly state-wide initiation where Hunters For The Hungry set up drop off locations for properly packaged frozen food to be donated to charity. This goes beyond just protein, and the organization collected 21,881 lbs of donated food in 2023.

Clean Out Your Freezer Day will take place Sunday, August 18, 2024 from 1:00-4:00 PM. There are two local Rouses Market locations participating:

1410 St. Charles Street, Houma

204 North Canal Street, Thibodaux

Donations to the Houma and Thibodaux Locations will go towards Second Harvest Food Bank and Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, and will be put right back into the local community.

All donated food must be properly packaged, labeled, and dated. Food banks will not accept items that cannot be identified. Vacuumed sealed or from a professional processor are best.

Items do need to be frozen and will be placed in volunteer ice chests upon drop off. No need to leave personal ice chests. Drop-off locations are hosted by volunteer organizations, such as processors, restaurants, families, small businesses, shelters, kitchens, and more.

The mission of Hunters For The Hungry is to “encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger.” For more information, please visit the Hunters For The Hungry website.