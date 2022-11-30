HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Indoor Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3

After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!

The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.

The grand opening will include a chance to win a free session and a 10 percent discount when patrons purchase a brand t-shirt. Come for mini go-karting, arcade fun, kid games, and a concession area that offers everything for your snacking needs! Please note there will be no alcohol or smoking on site. The karts are for ages five years old and up to 250-pound adults. Karts are single-seaters only. “Overall, our heart is full of joy for the support,” Ejike said.

They are accepting birthday parties and special event reservations. Not only can you walk in to ride, but they also offer memberships so families can get more bang for their buck. According to the website, hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m. Follow the new business on Facebook or visit their website for updates.

Below are some photos from last weekend’s soft opening: