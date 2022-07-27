Ida Aid fundraiser to benefit local charities

The one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida is approaching and the community is still recovering from the historic storm. In an effort to help local charities to recoup financially, the Lafourche Concert and Events Club will host Ida Aid, an event to commemorate the landfall of Hurricane Ida. The event will be held on Saturday, August 27 at the Larose VFW Hall.

The one-day event will provide an opportunity for nonprofits and charities to make money by cooking and selling a variety of food items. The Lafourche Concert and Events Club plans to provide all of the ingredients and supplies necessary to help the organizations maximize their profits. In addition to great food, the event will feature live music by popular acts, including Tet Dur, Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians, LA Rose, Regan Rodrigue, Bayou Believers, and Hemptations. The event will take placefrom 10 a.m. – 10 p.m, with food being served served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kyle WIlliams, President of the Lafourche Concert and Events Club said although we’re approaching Ida’s one year mark, the need for support and resources in the bayou community is still needed. “The anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Ida is fast approaching. In a community still reeling from the massive blow this storm dealt our bayou community, this day will be one of healing and remembrance. The Lafourche Concert and Events Club wants to be a part of that process and help our local charities recoup as well,” said Williams.

To register your organization as a food vendor, make a donation, or purchase a sponsorship package, contact Williams at 985-258-9748 or email kylew@lafourcheconcertclub.com .