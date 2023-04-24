Introducing upcoming “Candy Land Cuties” pageant

Come out on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Southland Mall in Houma for the Candy Land Cuties Pageant!

The attire for the pageant is “Sunday Best” or “Smocked.” Awards presented will be Best Hair, Prettiest Eyes, and Kings and Queens. All participants will receive a participation crown and gift. There will also be two Supreme Sponsor Winners, awarded to the two top ticket sellers, and two Supreme Hospitality Winners, awarded to the two top food drive donators. The sessions are as follows:

1st SESSION, BEGINNING AT 1:00 PM

0-11 Month Girls

12-23 Month Girls

2-3 Year Girls

0-3 Boys

2nd SESSION BEGINNING AT 3:00 PM

4-5 Year Girls

6-8 Year Girls

9-12 Year Girls

4-8 Year Boys

Door admission is $10, and admission for all contestants is free. Contestants can earn $10 referral bonuses for each “new” contestant they refer to enter the pageant. Entry forms must be filled out at registration on the day of the pageant. No door entries will be accepted.

Entry is $65 per contestant. All that is needed to register at this time is to send a $35 deposit via Venmo to director @SusanBowman57. A limited number of contestants will be accepted, and the first 15 deposits entered will receive a special early bird trophy! For more information about the upcoming pageant, please contact director Susan Bowman via her Facebook.