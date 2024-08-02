Inventory Reduction Sale to Be Hosted at Terrebonne Main Library August 9-11

The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library will hold an Inventory Reduction Book Sale from August 9th to 11th at the Main Library, located at 151 Library Drive in Houma.

The sale will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can purchase items provided by the organization at the price of $5 per bag. Both cash and cards will be accepted. The sale will feature a wide selection of books and audiobooks. All proceeds will go towards supporting the Terrebonne Parish Library System’s programming, including activities for the Summer Reading Program, performers, and a bike giveaway.

The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library hope to raise funds to enhance the library’s programs for children and adults and increase its presence within the community. Attendees are encouraged to join the Friends and support their cause by clicking here.