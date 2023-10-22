Invitation to Health & Fitness Event for Ages 50 and Older

Join Thibodaux Regional for a special Health & Fitness Event at the Thibodaux Regional Multispecialty Clinic in Houma on Wednesday, October 25. From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., guests ages 50 and older are invited to enjoy complimentary screenings, light refreshments, and informative sessions on various health topics including diabetes, cancer, heart care, physical activity, overall health, and wellness, and more.

Take advantage of complimentary services such as body mass analysis, blood sugar screenings, and blood pressure checks. Plus, participate in an age-appropriate fitness session at 10 a.m. to boost your well-being.