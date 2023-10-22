Invitation to Health & Fitness Event for Ages 50 and Older

Upcoming Career and Resource Fairs in Houma and Thibodaux
October 22, 2023

Join Thibodaux Regional for a special Health & Fitness Event at the Thibodaux Regional Multispecialty Clinic in Houma on Wednesday, October 25. From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., guests ages 50 and older are invited to enjoy complimentary screenings, light refreshments, and informative sessions on various health topics including diabetes, cancer, heart care, physical activity, overall health, and wellness, and more.

Take advantage of complimentary services such as body mass analysis, blood sugar screenings, and blood pressure checks. Plus, participate in an age-appropriate fitness session at 10 a.m. to boost your well-being.

Thibodaux Regional Health System
Thibodaux Regional Health System

Related posts

Photo via MacDonell Children's Services Facebook.

October 21, 2023

This December, come decorate Christmas trees for a good cause!

Read more