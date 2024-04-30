It’s almost time for the 2nd Annual Louisiana Blackberry Festival!

“Come pass a good time at the Blackberry Festival! Get ready for a beautiful atmosphere and explore various vendors offering unique crafts, live music, pet adoptions, arts, a kids zone, and more. And, of course, let’s not forget the highlight of the day – our blackberry-infused treats!” reads a statement from the Louisiana Blackberry Festival. Onsite, there will be delicious food and refreshing drinks available provided by the Houma Shrine Club and the Helio Foundation, including the beloved blackberry dumplings, blackberry turnovers, jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs, and more. Entrance to the festival is FREE, with a $5 parking fee for your convenience. Every dollar raised at the festival goes towards supporting MacDonell Childrens’ Services, The Houma Shrine Club, and The Helio Foundation – truly making a difference in our community.

“We are very excited to bring this event back,” said Heidi Pellegrin with MacDonell Childrens’ Services. “It’s a very family-friendly event, there will be lots going on for everyone to enjoy. We have had so much support on Facebook and we can’t wait to see how many people will come out for a good time.”

Photos provided by the Louisiana Blackberry Festival Facebook.

Do you have a delicious blackberry recipe? Home cooks, kid cooks, culinary arts students, professional chefs, and businesses are invited to put their blackberry recipes to the test at the festival! All entries must be fully cooked and represent one batch of the recipe (i.e., a whole pie, a pan of cobbler, or a jar of jam). Bring your printed recipe, to add to the new Blackberry Festival Cookbook! First place winners in each category will receive the esteemed Blackberry Festival Recipe Contest Blue Ribbon. See further details about the contest below.

The Louisiana Blackberry Festival will take place on May 18, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the MacDonell Childrens’ Home in Houma. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

Contest Information: The cost to enter is $5 per recipe. Payment can be made by check, payable to MacDonell Children’s Services, or in cash. The entry fee, along with the completed form, should be submitted to Heidi Pellegrin at 8326 E. Main St, Houma, LA 70363. Entries can also be submitted on the day of the event until 10:00 AM on May 18, 2024. The main ingredient must be blackberries, and entries must be completely homemade, not store-bought. Additionally, all dishes/bakeware used for submission must be disposable.