Grab your friends and family, it’s almost time for the 4th annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie! The Hache Grant Association’s much-loved event will take place on March 2, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers

“This will be the 4th Boucherie we have done– we started this to facilitate the Hache Grant Association’s revitalization projects in downtown Houma,” explained Manny Merlos, President of the Hache Grant Association. “The Boucherie is our biggest fundraiser of the year. In earlier years, we used the funds to build the downtown Houma Bandstand. This year, the funds will go towards our project Start with the Heart, where our goal is to build the new Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail.”

The Start at the Heart campaign focuses on leveraging, maintaining, and developing the so-called “heart” of downtown Houma, Bayou Terrebonne, in another effort to enhance the quality of life in our town. The Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail, the first of its kind in Terrebonne Parish, will give residents and tourists access to the bayou like never before with a series of floating docks and launches beginning in Downtown Houma. All funds from the 4th Annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie will go to fund this project.

The Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie will not only feature plenty of delicious food, but will also include a kids’ corner, all-day live music, and the Cajun Cup– where teams can sign up to participate in Cajun-themed physical challenges. Some of the challenges will include a pirogue race, duck calls, chicken chase, nail drive, and the barrel toss. Send the Hache Grant Association a direct message to their official Facebook to register your team now.

If you are interested in volunteering for the 2024 Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie, please register here . You won’t want to miss this fun local event!

2024 BAYOU TERREBONNE BOUCHERIE SCHEDULE AND MUSICAL LINEUP